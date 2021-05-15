Mads Mikkelsen won’t return for Doctor Strange 2

Last night a piece of news seemed to arrive in an indirect way that placed the actor Mads mikkelsen coming back for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. A news that surprised everyone because not the slightest information had been heard that pointed to the return of Kaecilius, and even more considering that the character died at the end of the 2016 film.

This information came through the IndieWire medium, in a publication about an interview with the actor. There it was explained that the actor would first embark on the Indiana Jones film, and then work on the second Doctor Strange film. Leaving aside that the times do not seem to coincide, in fact the filming of Doctor Strange 2 has already ended, quickly the news began to spread like wildfire, with everyone reporting the return of Mikkelsen.

In the publication the following could be read:

This has been the life of Mads Mikkelsen since ‘Another Round’ picked up the Oscar for best international film last month. She has started rehearsing James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which will be followed by a role as Kaecilius in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That will close the year that began with another villain from the franchise, Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3’.

Finally, it seems that everything is in error. On Twitter, several users have asked the writer of the article about this publication, if it is information that he has explicitly received from the actor or the studios. In the wake of all the fuss, the article has been corrected. This has been confirmed by Twitter, and if we now enter the publication the text will appear like this:

He began rehearsing James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and closed the year that began with another villain from the franchise, Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. 3’.

In the 2016 film, Kaecilius was defeated by becoming part of the Dark Dimension.

Nope. Corrected. – Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 14, 2021

Fixed. Just the original. – Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 14, 2021

Via information | Indiewire