Mads Mikkelsen talks about Johnny Depp

In November 2020, just 20 days after Warner Bros. invited Johnny Depp to leave the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga, the production company announced that Mads mikkelsen had been hired to play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3‘(David Yates, 2022).

Mikkelsen sounded strongly from the beginning as the main candidate to take over the vacancy, it seemed that David yates, director of the franchise, had a certain fixation with the Danish and, luckily for all, he achieved his purpose.

“They called me and obviously they were in a hurry, and I loved the script and that’s why I said yes,” says the interpreter in an interview with The Sunday Times. “And I know it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s the way it is from time to time.”

“Obviously, they were going to make the movie, and obviously he was no longer involved,” he explains. “I don’t know what happened and I don’t know if it was fair that he lost his job, but I just knew that production was underway and I would have loved to talk to him about it if I had the opportunity, but I just don’t know him in that sense.” .

Johnny depp incarnated the character at the end of ‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them‘(David Yates, 2016), Colin farrell through, and was, along with boredom, the main antagonist of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘(David Yates, 2018). Now, immersed in a very complex legal battle for mistreatment and abuse with Amber Heard, and after having lost a lawsuit against The Sun, the presence of the former star has ceased to be useful for a company that invited him to leave through the back door (charging, yes, his promised emoluments).

“I have not wanted to copy what Johnny has done. I think he’s a master actor, so copying him would have been creative suicide, ”says Mikkelsen. “I had to come up with something that was definitely mine and that at the same time served as a bridge to what he had done. My vision is different and the style is a little different, but we will have to wait for the premiere of the film to find out ”.

‘Fantastic beasts 3‘, directed by David yates and with Steve Kloves as a scriptwriter with JK Rowling, will have in its cast Eddie redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Jessica williams (Eulalie Hicks) and Mads mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald). Its expected release date takes us until July 2022.

EpsilonGetty Images

