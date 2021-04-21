Mads Mikkelsen spoke about a future season of Hannibal

After a quick and unexpected ending, Mads Mikkelsen spoke of the cast’s desire to make a final season of Hannibal.

Hannibal’s third season ended in 2015, but fans never gave up hope of seeing a comeback and having an ending that lives up to the series. That said, Bryan Fuller always fueled this fan desire, negotiating with the network and always coming up with new ideas. However, in the absence of a commitment and official confirmation, fans will have to settle knowing that, if given, the entire cast would be delighted to resume their roles. This was reported by Mads Mikkelsen himself.

The actor who played Lecter in Hannibal confirmed this in an interview with Vulture: “The work itself was brutal because we shot many hours and the scripts were late. It’s television, and what we were doing was elaborate. The texts were texts with a high IQ. Monologues or dialogues were always about fine arts, music. You had to learn Japanese, Hungarian, and words you’ve just never heard before. And you had to do it in two hours because everything was very late. Having said that, I would love to go back. Everybody wants to come back, and if there is only one season and we are sure of that, [Bryan Fuller] it can end it in a proper, surprising and freaky way ”.

Mads Mikkelsen told these news about Hannibal in full campaign for the Oscar, awards to which he is nominated for his work in Another Round. In the report, the actor recalled a humiliating audition he did for Marvel a while ago. While fans are hoping to see him back in the series, Mikkelsen will be seen in Fantastic Beasts 3 taking the place of Johnny Depp, after he has been fired by Warner Bros. His upcoming projects also include the futuristic adventure ‘Chaos Walking’, which is premieres in Spain on April 30, and the fifth film in the ‘Indiana Jones’ saga, for which he signed this month.