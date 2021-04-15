Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

According to Deadline, the protagonist of the acclaimed ‘Another Round’ will accompany Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in front of the cast of the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’.

James Mangold (‘Logan’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’) will be in charge of directing this new film of the franchise now owned by Disney of which for now any plot details are unknown, as well as what roles Mikkelsen and Waller-Bridge will play.

Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be the producers of this new installment that will once again have the immortal John Williams as the composer of its soundtrack.

Filming is scheduled for this summer with a view to its premiere in cinemas around the world one year later, in summer 2022.

In addition to the aforementioned film by Thomas Vinterberg, Mads Mikkelsen can also be seen in Spanish cinemas at the end of the month in ‘Chaos Walking’, the (failed) adaptation of Patrick Ness’s work in which he plays the villain of the role. . A recurring role in his North American career – ‘Hannibal’, ‘Doctor Strange’ – that he will repeat again in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, where we remember to play Gellert Grindelwald in replacement of Johnny Depp.