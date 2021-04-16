Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5 – Tomatazos

We have not yet seen the last adventure of Indiana Jones. As the fifth installment in the series prepares to begin production, the cast is being enlisted. The newest addition is actor Mads Mikkelsen, a crowd favorite who is having a great year and looks to be followed by an even busier one as he has several series in the bag.

According to Deadline, Mad Mikkelsen has already signed up to appear in Indiana Jones 5. Details about the plot and the character he will play remain under lock and key. However, it is another big announcement that we have just a week before it will also be revealed that three-time Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, co-writer of No Time to Die, will also be one of the leads of the film together the legendary Harrison Ford.

The film will be directed by acclaimed director James Mangold and will be the first of the explorer films to not feature Steven Spielberg as its director. We should not expect a very different tone from those we have seen previously, since the character is still owned by Lucasfilm, that is, Disney. The idea is to start production in the summer, but obviously everything will depend on whether the pandemic allows it.

Mikkelsen had a fruitful 2020 for his career. Although the actor was already famous for being the villain of Casino Royale – 29% and Hannibal, the television series about the cannibal, last year he landed the role of Grindelwald in the series of Fantastic Animals, after the studio requested the resignation of Johnny Depp, who had previously been chosen for that role in the saga about wizards.

But he’s also the lead actor in Another Round – 96%, Danish film by director Thomas Vinterberg that is the favorite of the year to win for Best International Film at the next Oscars. In that film, he plays a teacher who, together with his friends, decides to test the theory that a certain amount of alcohol in the blood improves people’s quality of life. This leads him to abuse his drink.

Indiana Jones 5 It is a new attempt by Disney to continue to exploit the most popular properties of its various studios. The fourth, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78% didn’t get the impact of the original trilogy, but that hasn’t stopped the company from giving it another try now with a new creative team. The character is one of the most popular of Ford’s career and if anyone could put a new spin on it, it would be Mangold.

This is not the first time Mikkelsen has worked with Disney. The actor was also the villain of Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% for Marvel and is also part of Star Wars, where he gave life to the architect of the Death Star and father of the protagonist of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%. Now he’s moving into the saga of the movie’s favorite archaeologist. If the production does not find major problems, we can wait Indiana Jones 5 in theaters on July 29, 2022.

