Mads Mikkelsen is delighted with his role

Everything we know about ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The Danish Mads Mikkelsen is one of the big names of the moment. And no, it is not just because of his role in ‘Another Round’ or because he replaced Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. He has also been a villain of Marvel, Star Wars or James Bond and will repeat as such in another great franchise, ‘Indiana Jones 5’.

Perhaps it is because of his role as ‘Hannibal’ or, simply because his particular face is suitable for it, it seems that American cinema only remembers the Danish for evil roles. Nonetheless, Mikkelsen seems to love the project and his role in it. The actor has come to affirm to Collider that “It is everything what wanted” after reading the complete script of the film.

I am very, very excited. I watched ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ again the other day. It’s so well done and it’s so lovely, it’s a great storytelling. So yeah, it’s a great honor to be a part of that franchise that I grew up with. I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script earlier. And yeah, it was everything I wanted it to be, so it was great. I think I’m invited to create a character, I think everyone wants that. So they choose certain actors who believe they can invent certain things, and that will be a collaboration as always. It’s quite interesting, again a bit like ‘Horsemen of Justice’, there is always kind of a mix of genres in Indiana Jones. There is something that is a bit mythical, around the 30s I give birth to a Peter Lorre type character, and then you have Indiana Jones, who is a very direct man. It produces a lot of fun and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those movies.

In addition to Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will also feature Thomas Kretschmann and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will be directed by James Mangold instead of Spielberg, in charge of the first four installments. ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has a release date of July 29, 2022.

