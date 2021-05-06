Mads Mikkelsen hallucinates with the script of Indiana Jones 5

Share

They will soon start shooting the Indiana Jones 5 movie and Mads Mikkelsen is enchanting with the story they have prepared.

The movie Indiana Jones 5 will have a great cast, since a Harrison ford as the most famous archaeologist in film history are joined by Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann Y Mads mikkelsen. The director will be James mangold that will replace Steven Spielberg, therefore it is expected to be a twilight story style Logan, so that we can say goodbye to the great adventurer.

In a recent interview Mads Mikkelsen spoke of Indiana Jones 5:

“I’m very, very excited… I saw Raiders of the Lost Ark again the other day, it’s so well done, it’s so lovely, and it’s a great storytelling. So yeah, it’s a great honor to be a part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a fortunate position where they let me read the script earlier. And yeah, it was everything I wanted it to be, so it was great. “

The actor is very excited to be in this saga and wants to contribute a lot to his character.

“I think I’m invited to create a character in Indiana Jones 5, I think everyone wants that. That’s why they choose certain actors who they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is. Interestingly, again a bit like Horsemen of Justice (2020), there is always a kind of mix of genres in Indiana Jones. There is something that is a little larger than life, almost 1930s with a kind of Peter Lorre feel, and then you have Indiana Jones, who is a straight man. But it does produce a lot of fun and interesting things, but there are different genres of characters in some of those movies. “

Indiana Jones 5 It will be released on July 28, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing this movie? Leave us your comments below.

