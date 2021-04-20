Mads Mikkelsen could be one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes

The race of Mads mikkelsen He has emerged impressively since his appearance on Casino Royale, where he played the villain Le Chiffre. Curiously, it was the Bond film that opened the door to a project that we would never have imagined: The Fantastic Four from Marvel and 20th Century Fox.

In an interview with Vulture, the Danish actor revealed that auditioned for the role of Mr. Fantastic in the 2005 film. Although Mads Mikkelsen already had a 10-year career, participating in a Bond feature film implied the possibility of participating in large Hollywood productions.

One of these was The Fantastic Four, the 2005 adaptation of Tim Story with Jessica Alba and a young man. Chris Evans as Human Torch. Mads hired a representative who suggested that she move to the United States to attend the auditions.

The audition for ‘Fantastic Four’ was humiliating

One of them was for play Mr Fantastic, something that Mads Mikkelsen regards as humiliating. At the audition he was asked to “stretch his arms as much as he could” and although there were interesting moments, the experience was unfortunate.

I know much of the casting is just first impressions, but I find it rude to ask people to come into a room and say a line while pretending you have 80 foot arms like the rubber man.

“I never had the opportunity to think if it was a movie I wanted to be in or not, I just did them all” confessed the actor. In the case of The Fantastic Four there was not even a scene staged, only he had to pretend he was stretching his arms like Reed Richards to reach for a cup.

At the end of the day, Mads Mikkelsen didn’t get the part and Mr Fantastic was portrayed by Ioan Gruffudd, friend of the Danish actor. The Fantastic Four of 2005 is one of the worst adaptations of the comic to the big screen. It is unknown the impact it would have had on the actor’s career, since the filming of Casino Royale had just finished.

Mads Mikkelsen to participate in ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and ‘Fantastic Animals 3’

The role of Le Chiffre catapulted him into new projects like The Hunt, the Hannibal series and even the Doctor Strange movie where he plays the villain Kaecilius. His most recent feature film, Another Round, is nominated for Best Director and Best Foreign Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.

As if that were not enough, Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals 3 and will have a participation in Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Related