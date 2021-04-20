Mads Mikkelsen auditioned for Fantastic Four

You probably remember him as the antagonist from 007: Casino Royale – 95% or like Hannibal in the famous cannibal series, but actor Mads Mikkelsen has been working for many decades. In all that time, many auditions were requested of him and now he reveals that one of them was for Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27%, the 2005 movie.

In an interview with Vulture, Mads mikkelsen revealed that after appearing in Royal Casino decided to start pursuing roles in major Hollywood productions. That didn’t always go well. He said it was particularly humiliating for him one in which he met with the executives of The Fantastic Four, where they wanted him for the Mister Fantastic character, but things didn’t work out:

I got an American agent and it was like, ‘OK, you did a Bond movie. Now things are going to happen. Move in here and spend more time at all the meetings and some auditions. ‘ I never had a chance to think whether or not I wanted to be in that movie, I did them all. Some were interesting. Others were where you lose confidence as an actor. I find it rude for people to be asked to enter a room and say a dialogue while pretending that you have an eighty foot long arm. It was humiliating.

Mikkelsen explained that he was asked to reach for a cup of coffee as if he were “the plastic man.” He confirmed that it was the audition he did for the role of Reed Richards, alias Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27%, a character that ended up playing the actor Ioan Gruffudd, a friend of his. Ultimately, his career moved on with other important roles without wearing the classic blue suit.

In case you don’t remember, that was the first adaptation of Marvel’s favorite family. Previously another had been shot that never saw the light of day given its infamous quality. The movie had a sequel with The Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%. However, the characters remained until there, although Chris Evans, who in them played the Human Torch, then returned to the MCU as Captain America.

Plans for the new adaptation of those characters are being developed. The reboot, which will be part of the mega-franchise, was announced at the end of 2020. The new film will be directed by Jon Watts, who is currently in post-production on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although it is not known that the casting for the four superheroes is already taking place, probably by the end of the year we can start hearing news about this.

Until then, Mikkelsen sure has little to regret in terms of his career, in 2012 he won the Best Male Performance award at the Cannes Film Festival for his work in the acclaimed The Hunt – 94%, also directed by Vinterberg. The actor has had an excellent year, not just with Another Round – 96%, his most recent film nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film, but because he also just joined Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% as Grindelwald, the main villain who will return for the third installment, which is already in production. And as if that were not enough, also last week he joined Indiana Jones 5. So it is possible to say that his career ended up being fantastic without having to stretch his arms too much.

