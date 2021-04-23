Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Craig wanted the torture scene in ‘Casino Royale’ to be more “brutal and crazy”

We had been promised that the James Bond by Daniel Craig it was going to be very different from their predecessors, and they weren’t exaggerating. Already in his first adventure as 007 in Royal Casino, The actor had to allow himself to be tortured by Mads Mikkelsen in what would become one of the most iconic confrontations of the franchise.

The scene in question showed Craig’s Bond naked on a chair and Le Chiffre with a rope whipping him across the testicles. Without a doubt, it was the most risky and provocative sequence in the saga so far, but now Mikkelsen has just revealed that it could have been a lot wilder had it not been for director Martin Campbell.

In an interview for Vulture, the Dane has recounted his meetings with the team, in which they brainstormed ideas for the sequence. “There were some occasions when Daniel Craig and I went too far talking about what could be done with the scene,” he explained: “It was a scene where I was torturing him and he was naked in the chair, which was quite radical. We had never seen Bond naked, we had not seen him so fragile, and then there was the suffering with the rope.”

“We were discussing how to approach the scene,” he continued: “And we went a long way with something that was really brutal and crazy … to the point where Le Chiffre would cut Bond somewhere, and Bond had to suffer for a while.” It was then that the director put a stop to his actors: “At one point, Martin Campbell was laughing and said: ‘Guys, go back to the table. This is a Bond movie. We can not do that”.

As the actor acknowledges, both interpreters were absorbed in their “indie world”, but they had to understand that they were moving within the framework of a saga like that of James Bond. Without a doubt, his role as a villain in the film opened the doors of Hollywood for Mikkelsen, although he admits that during those later years he made all the films that came to him without considering whether he wanted to make them: “Some things were interesting. And in others … I felt like you could totally lose your confidence as an actor.”