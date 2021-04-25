Mads Mikkelsen almost kisses Hugh Dancy in the series

Mads mikkelsen confirms that the relationship of his character and that of Hugh dancy on ‘Hannibal‘was one step away from becoming physical. Which series have been renewed or canceled in 2021.

The fans of ‘Hannibal‘know that the relationship between Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads mikkelsen) and FBI Agent Will Graham (Hugh dancy) was the soul of the show, and also that it was a very difficult relationship to define. Two opposing rivals or two men who don’t know how to live without each other? As Mikkelsen recently confirmed, the sexual tension between the two characters was more than real (he even had his name: Hannigram) and It could have ended in a kiss that unfortunately never materialized.

This is what he has told in a great interview with Vulture, where he recalled his experience in the series, including that time in which the heads of production considered giving the ‘fandom’ what they were looking for: the confirmation of Hannigram. “We actually did a couple takes of the last scene where we looked at each other, and it was a little too obvious, it was almost a kiss.”, says Mikkelsen, recalling the filming of the end of the third season, the last of the series before being canceled. Apparently, showrunner Bryan Fuller thought it was too obvious a gesture and opted for a more ambiguous ending. “Hugh and I were like, ‘Why not? We have a couple of takes. Let’s do one. It might be cool.'”recalls the actor. Finally, as fans well know, there was no kiss.

“We never went for the kiss. Bryan loved it, but he said, ‘It’s too much guys. It’s too obvious.’ And he was absolutely right.”, Mikkelsen concedes, and concludes the topic by saying: “I think we were stuck in that. And a lot of the Fannibals wanted him too. He’s been the subject of a lot of homoerotic ‘fan art. twins in a way. But we never wanted it to be something physical. It was something much bigger than that. ”

Even if that moment did not happen in the series, could it be a possibility for the future if ‘Hannibal’ is resurrected? Talks for a ‘revival’ of the series are underway, although nothing is confirmed yet. And there is also no certainty that Mikkelsen and Dancy were going to participate. What is clear is that the relationship between Will and Hannibal still has a lot of potential.

