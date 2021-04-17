Madrilenians over 75 can make an appointment to get vaccinated with Pfizer starting Tuesday

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid will launch a system that will allow people to people over 75 years old make an appointment to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in your health center with the first dose of Pfizer.

This new telephone appointment system, articulated by the Primary Care Assistance Management, aims to facilitate and expedite vaccination to this population group, as indicated by the regional government in a statement. However, health centers will continue to call to users who do not choose that option to complete the immunization in that age group.

Specifically, once the citizen contacts his health center by phone, a locution will be activated that will inform him that he can request an appointment for the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at his health center, activating the option 0 on keyboard from your phone or verbally.

Once the user’s age has been verified and, according to the availability of health center agendas, the appointment will be made to receive the vaccine.

Active vaccination points this weekend



On the other hand, this weekend the vaccination of the general population of the Community of Madrid will continue in the three mass vaccination points, four hospitals in the capital and seven in the metropolitan area.

Specifically, it will continue to vaccinate people from 60 to 65 years old with AstraZeneca in the public Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium and the WiZink Center. Zendal will also immunize this weekend mutualists over 70 with doses of Moderna.

In parallel, hospitals Gregorio Marañón, La Paz, October 12 and Fundación Jiménez Díaz will continue to inoculate doses of Pfizer a general population aged between 70 and 74 years.

Specifically, the Puerta de Hierro (Majadahonda), Móstoles, Fundación Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Severo Ochoa (Leganés), Getafe and Tajo (Aranjuez) hospitals will finish this weekend of managing people from 60 to 65 years a small stock of 4,800 doses of AstraZeneca that were pending to be inoculated.

Likewise, the general population to which this process corresponds in the three mass vaccination points and the eleven hospitals during the weekend will be summoned by interactive SMS and / or telephone call.