Madrilenians find a table “the first time” and illegal parties are reduced by half

The illegal parties have been succeeded by the covert exodus. The bulk of Madrilenians have either spread throughout the regional geography, or have circumvented the perimeter closure, to leave the city half-empty at Easter. At 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, tranquility dominates Calle Ponzano. The foreseeable jubilation of the ‘tardo’ surprises the young people themselves. “We never found a place on the terrace and today, the first time,” says one of the three friends who have their glasses of wine in one of the most popular places in the area. “Today it is calmer because many people have gone to their cities”, another one continues. They are 25 years old and they already predict a boring night: “This is our plan, at 11 o’clock for home.”

Another quartet of girls arrives half an hour later at Ponzano. “We parked the first time.” They are 22 years old and, too, they come on the ‘adventure’. “We don’t have a reservation, but I don’t think we have a problem.” A few meters away you can see empty tables. What’s more, in the background, a few dozen people standing around a Vox rally. There is more animation among them than in the bars of Chamberí.

Empty tables and in the background, the Vox meeting.Jorge Paris

The hoteliers already saw it coming. “Every year it remains empty, but this time it’s worse: before, a lot of people left and as many others came. Not this year … “, laments Jesús, the owner of the classic El Doble. Only one customer consumes a beer inside his bar … and it is already 8:00 pm.” These days will be quiet. “

The tranquillity of which Jesus speaks reaches Metro wagons. After 8:00 p.m., the image is more reminiscent of an August afternoon in the capital than it should be the day before a holiday in early spring.

The clock already strikes 20:30. The sun still hangs over Tribunal. Once again, what would have to be a street with long queues to enter the nightclubs, ends up being an empty stamp. A marquee warns why: It is Easter in Madrid. This afternoon there will be no session at Teatro Barceló. Neither in BUT.

Barceló street, empty.Jorge Paris

Be that as it may, the people of Madrid are starting to count down. In just over two hours it will be the curfew. In Malasaña the atmosphere is that of a daily Wednesday. The tables inside Bodegas Baranda are full at this time. Couples of friends or family groups enjoy one of the most famous canes in Madrid. “Today we are very calm”, account, again, one of the waiters. Customers respect the volume of your conversations. It is even possible to gossip a dialogue in Spanish. Only one of the tables talks in French. They are not drunken young tourists; just two parents with their child.

‘They fell they fell, they fell’. The church of San Ildefonso calls its faithful to enter. The bells warn of 9:00 p.m. The terraces of the square with which it shares its name are complete. But there are no more customers lurking for a place to dine. “We arrived here at 6:00 p.m., so we had no problem.” A group of 19-year-olds speaks. As they say, they are looking for a plan for later. “Let’s see, if there are drinks we will go but if not … home,” they confess. Instead, the guys who take over the bench in the plaza drain their beer cans. “We have come to spend the afternoon, but then we will not go out,” they say.

Several clients consume in the Plaza de San Ildefonso.Jorge París

Two agents tour the outskirts of Puerta de Sol. They belong to the Villaverde unit but have been called to be part of the reinforcement of up to 200 agents who guard the Center on holidays. At that time of the afternoon they insist that “everything is very quiet” and that they only control the safety distances and the wearing of masks. At that moment a group of Frenchmen enter a bar guided by a public relations man. “We have only come to enjoy bars and restaurants; then we go to sleep. Why?”, asks one of them. A few seconds later, he understands the intention of the question: “I know how famous they are giving us, but it is not true. We have only come to visit the city during the day.”

Some ask for the last round, while others finish the drink on Barcelona Street. Pedro, the owner of the Tintorería restaurant, warns of the efforts of the hoteliers to comply with the regulations imposed by Health. “Is there a table that is causing a mess? Are there distances, yes or no?”. The truth is that half an hour after 11.00 pm the tables keep their composure. “I’m fed up with the work of the police being criminalized, they are doing checks every weekend. “

Jesus shows the tranquility of Barcelona street.Jorge Paris

In the front room a group of Erasmus students share the last hour of the night. They are French who have come to study in Madrid. “We have dinner and we go,” says one of the group. They also say they are aware of the controversy. “Those will be others, we have come to study.” However, the neighbor of that portal, also a faithful client of Pedro, gives another version. “In my case I have heard some French party who have not let me sleep”, complaint. A few numbers below another young woman enters her portal. “What if the noises bother me? Well, let’s see, there is commotion but after eleven or eleven-odd it all ends. ”

Thus, smoothly, ends the night from Wednesday to Thursday. At 22.55 there are hardly any customers left. The police arrive in troops and the hoteliers take out the brooms. In five minutes, the street is empty.

Police officers guard Barcelona street.Jorge Paris

Closer to the highways than to the illegal parties

More officers and patrol cars than people on the streets. After an hour you can guess where the party has strayed. But the Municipal Police already warns: “Tonight is going to be quiet.” So calm that at one o’clock in the morning the Unit that monitors Centro – the district where the most illegal parties have been intervened during the pandemic – has not received a single notice. 20 minutes wait next to them. Of course, they interpose several proposals to sanction people who walk on the street after the curfew. Some Italians try to slip away from the receipt.

The two young women try to negotiate with the agents to get rid of the fine.Jorge Paris

– “I have finished dinner at just at 11:00 pm by Court and since all the streets are closed, we have had to go all the way around,” explains the young woman.

– “We have been quite lax because three quarters of an hour have passed,” says the agent, while extending the paper to him.

The young Italian goes home with a sanction proposal.Jorge Paris

The truth is that this young woman who has skipped the curfew is heading home. According to his account, he has only passed the time, but he has no plan to party. Whether due to the pandemic or the undercover exodus, Wednesday night ends up being the least partying of recent weekends. According to the Municipal Police data to which 20 minutes has had access, a total of 47 parties were intervened throughout the night. This is half if compared to the previous Fridays (on Friday 26 there were 81, on the 16th there were 116 parties and on the 12th, in 97). It also corresponds to half when compared to the last day before a holiday: the Thursday before San José, 86 parties were performed throughout the city. In this start of Holy Week, those who violate the restrictions of the pandemic are closer to the roads than to illegal parties.