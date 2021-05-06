Madrilenians blame Iglesias and Monastery for the tension of the 4M campaign

The candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, and that of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, during the Telemadrid debate (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Sociological Research Center (CIS) has made public this Thursday the results of the survey carried out during the last week of the elections to the Community of Madrid. From this poll, which raised some controversy due to criticism that it could leak to the parties, a clear piece of information emerges. Madrid residents believe that two of the candidates favored a climate of tension and polarization.

Many of those surveyed by the CIS have pointed to the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, and that of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, as those responsible for heating up the campaign. 39.8% of voters have indicated that the main culprit of this climate was Iglesias, compared to 31.9% who have believed that it was Monastery.

That same meeting ended abruptly when the socialist Ángel Gabilondo and the candidate of Más Madrid, Mónica García, decided to refuse to debate in the face of the constant interruptions and outbursts of Rocío Monasterio. This fact also caused the other two debates scheduled for the following days to be canceled.

One last key week

These data are relevant for another indicator that the survey has collected. 14.9% of voters would have decided who to vote for during the last week of the 4M campaign. Precisely, it was that same week when the controversial debate took place on Cadena Ser, where Iglesias left his seat before the lukewarm Monastery at the time of condemning the death threats received by the first.

Another of the data collected by the CIS corresponds to the importance that the health situation derived from the pandemic would have for the voter. 43.3% of those surveyed have indicated that the coronavirus would not influence “anything” when voting, a question …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.