The Madrid boxer Sheila Martinez (1-2, 0 KO) lost yesterday in France on points in a six-round fight at super featherweight.

Her rival was an experienced French boxer, who had a good career as an amateur, Amina Zidani (1-0, 0 KO) who made his debut at the Salle COSEC Pablo Neruda in the French town of Yvelines.

The judges’ scores were clear, 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Sheila Martínez, 22, Spanish amateur champion in 2019, is number six in the Spanish female feather category.