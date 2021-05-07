Madridejos receives UD Almansa

05/07/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the match of the sixth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure the Madridejos Yet the UD Almansa in the New Soccer Field.

The Madridejos He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the sixth day after suffering a defeat against him Manzanares in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far, with 18 goals for and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the UD Almansa managed to defeat the Pedroñeras 4-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Easter, Victor marti, Mark Baptist Y Coast, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium Madridejos. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them and adds a figure of 30 goals against 27 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Madridejos It has a record of one defeat and one draw in two games played in its stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the UD Almansa He has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the New Soccer Field, obtaining as a result two defeats and three draws in favor of the Madridejos. The last match they played on Madridejos and the UD Almansa in this tournament took place in November 2019 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the UD Almansa.

In reference to their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Madridejos with a difference of 13 points. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with 19 points in the standings. For its part, UD Almansa she is second in the table with 32 points.