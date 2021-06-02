Madridejos host Manzanares on matchday 10

06/02/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

The Manzanares travel this Thursday to New Soccer Field to measure yourself with Madridejos in its tenth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Madridejos comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against La Solana in the previous match by a score of 3-2. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the nine matches played to date with a figure of 23 goals for and 50 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Manzanares could not cope with the Pedroñeras in his last game (0-1), so he will look for a win against the Madridejos to set the course in the championship. Of the nine games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Manzanares one of them has won with 21 goals in favor and 48 against.

In reference to local performance, the Madridejos they have a record of two defeats and two draws in four games played at their stadium, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more opportunities than expected. At the exits, the Manzanares They have been defeated four times in their four games played, figures that show lacks in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of MadridejosIn fact, the numbers show two wins, one loss and three draws for the hosts. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Madridejos. The last match between Madridejos and the Manzanares The competition was played in January 2016 and concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by two points in favor of the Manzanares. The locals, before this game, are in tenth place with 20 points in the standings. For his part, Manzanares has 22 points and occupies the ninth position in the classification.