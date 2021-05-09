Madrid will strengthen surveillance in San Isidro to avoid “irresponsible activities” such as this Saturday

The security delegate of the Madrid City Council, Inmaculada Sanz, has assured this Sunday that they will be in charge of strengthen surveillance in the San Isidro prairie on May 15, to avoid “irresponsible activities” such as those that took place last night in different parts of the capital after the end of the state of alarm.

Speaking to Telemadrid, he regretted the images that were produced in Madrid this morning and has condemned “uncivil and irresponsible attitudes by some people. “

The security delegate has made “a call to responsibility“to” not spoil “all the” effort “this year.

On May 15, San Isidro, Sanz has assured that they will reinforce the Prairie area in coordination with the National Police since it has recalled that the pandemic continues and this holiday cannot be celebrated under normal conditions.

“We will be pending so that no crowds occur there and these irresponsible activities. We are going to be very present so that no non-civic activity takes place there “, has asserted the person in charge of Security in the Consistory.

On the other hand, he believes that “cessation of functions” of the Government of SpainBy raising the state of alarm and not having any planning or regulatory framework, it has led the communities to “this situation.”