Madrid will start vaccinating people between 30 and 39 years old next week

A healthcare professional preparing an injection of the covid vaccine (Photo: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency via .)

The Community of Madrid will begin to vaccinate against the covid-19 to the general population between 39 and 30 years from the first week of July.

The general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, announced this Friday at the weekly press conference to report on the epidemiological situation in the region, together with the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero.

The Community of Madrid has already administered 4,957,583 doses out of a total of 5,917,445 received, 83.7%, and 31.9% of the population already has the complete regimen.

The advance of the delta variant

On the other hand, Antonio Zapatero has pointed out that 10% of the cases identified in the region correspond to the delta variant, originating in India. However, Zapatero has launched a message of tranquility, ensuring that he does not foresee that this will mean more mortality or hospitalized.

The deputy counselor has also explained that this variant is expected to become dominant in the region in about four weeks, as it is seen that it is also falling back to the alpha variant, formerly known as British.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

