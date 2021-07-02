Madrid will open the self-appointment for the 30-34 age bracket next Wednesday

Vaccination at the Wizink Center. (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Europa Press via .)

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced this Friday that the self-appointment system for vaccination against covid-19 will foreseeably open next Wednesday, the 7th, for the 30-35 age range.

During a visit to the device for conducting free antigen tests at the Plaza de Castilla interchange, Escudero stressed that the scenario handled by the Community is to open each week in strips of five in five years.

“There is a scenario of expanding from five years to five years,” clarified the counselor, who has remarked that the objective of the Community is that the population over 18 years in the third week of July can choose self-appointment.

This Thursday, the Community set a new vaccine administration record, with 91,800 doses of vaccines against covid-19. “We are going to speed up to the maximum to continue completing age ranges, but logically continuing to administer at a younger age is conditional on receiving vaccines,” said the counselor.

The self-citation system to get vaccinated against covid-19 was opened this Thursday for people between 35 and 37 years old who have not yet received any doses, so that all those born after 1987 can request their appointment to be vaccinated in any of the 36 inhabited points for it.

Specifically, this system allows you to choose between 29 public hospitals, four health centers, the Wanda Metropolitano, in addition to the 24-hour schedule activated for vaccination at the Nurse Isabel Zendal public Hospital and the WiZink Center.

700,000 requests since its launch

Since its launch on May 26, nearly 700,000 requests have already been processed through this car platform …

