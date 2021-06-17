Madrid will have the largest electric station in Spain with 30 fast and ultra-fast charging points

Madrid is committed to electric mobility. At least that is what emerges from the latest announcement from his regional government. With the aim of promoting sustainable mobility, promoting new technologies and eliminating one of the great barriers to entry into the world of zero-emission cars, the recharging network, Madrid will have the largest electroline station with ultra-fast charging in Spain. As the Madrid Executive has explained, the project will be carried out by two leading companies in the mobility and energy services sector: Eysa and Endesa X. Together they will shape a charging station that will not take long to be ready: if they comply with the established roadmap, owners of electric cars will be able to start using it in autumn 2021.

In Pozuelo de Alarcón

Where will it be located? In the City of the Image (Pozuelo de Alarcón). It is there that Obras de Madrid, a public company of the Ministry of the Environment, Spatial Planning and Sustainability, has a plot of land for parking.

A plot of 6,350 square meters, which was tendered with the condition of implanting an electric vehicle charging station. Located in a neuralgic point due to the proximity of three main roads such as the M-40 ring road, the A-5 and the M-511, this facility can benefit both private vehicles and those belonging to companies and fleets of carsharing.

What will the Madrid electrolinera be like?

The Madrid charging station will be developed in several phases. In the first one, it will have a total capacity of 30 fast and ultra-fast charging places: At the moment they have not specified what power levels will be available, but with the description provided by the Community of Madrid, everything indicates that they will offer up to 100 kW. To this it will be necessary to add different cutting-edge charging technologies to suit the needs of all users.

Recharge the electric car at this electric station It will be carried out through the ElParking platform, that will implement its own technology of opening by license plate or application. It is a system that digitizes access and payment in order to save time and money for drivers. It will no longer be necessary to obtain a ticket or pay for the stay manually, but it will be done automatically safely when leaving the premises.