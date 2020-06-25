The city of Madrid debuts 12 new fast electric recharging points and with them it has already added 45 in total public access (31 on public land and 14 on private land). Between January and April, the Environment and Mobility area has increased its fast-charging points by 36 percent, from 33 to 45.

If slow recharging points are taken into account, Madrid residents have 153 points in total. To these are added the 261 charging points for the municipal fleet, which are not publicly accessible.

The delegate of the area, Carajante Borja, visited one of the new locations, located in the Plaza de la Lealtad, powered by 100% renewable electrical energy. There, he highlighted the Madrid City Council’s commitment to the environment and the transition to sustainable mobility. “We have set ourselves the goal of expanding the network to reach 150 fast charge points in 2023,” he said.

Thanks to the collaboration agreement between the Madrid City Council with IBIL Gestor de Carga del Vehífico Eléctrico SA and Gestión Inteligente de Cargas SL (GIC), the City Council grants operators the authorization and they are in charge of the electrical connection and manage the point of recharges, assuming the cost of electric energy.

They are obliged to ensure the optimal operation of the points and the energy must come from 100% renewable sources. The recharge price is set at 45 cents per kilowatt.

One of the objectives included in the Madrid 360 environmental sustainability strategy is to promote the public access rapid recharge network and, to this end, collaboration agreements were signed in January with the main electricity distribution companies, UFD, i-DE and Red Eléctrica de España, to collaborate in the transition process towards a sustainable and decarbonised energy model.

Recently, the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) and i-DE have signed an agreement to advise and facilitate the electrification of the urban bus network, as well as to plan a network of charging points for electric vehicles in parking lots and managed public spaces. by the EMT.