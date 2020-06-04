The Environment and Mobility area of ​​the Madrid City Council publishes this Wednesday the resolution to grant temporary authorizations for the leasing of electric bicycles without fixed base through different operators, which will increase the number of bicycles in the city by 4,800.

Municipal sources have explained to Europa Press that these bicycles will be distributed in the two different areas that have been configured: the interior of the M-30 (with a maximum of 2,000 vehicles) and its exterior (2,800).

Thus, the total number of bikes available for Madrid residents, including those of BiciMAD, currently equipped with 2,496 vehicles, will be “three times higher than those that existed only with the public bicycle system at the end of 2019”.

This measure is adopted in parallel with the development of the largest expansion that has been carried out at BiciMAD since it began operating in the summer of 2014. The arrival of new bicycles by private operators throughout this summer will coincide with the inauguration of the first 50 new stations to be implemented this year in 13 districts, five of them new (Carabanchel, Usera, Moratalaz, Latina and Ciudad-Lineal).

In short, in 2020 there may be up to 7,764 electric bikes in the city of Madrid available to Madrid residents.

The maximum limit of authorized bicycles for companies is determined in article 85 of the current Sustainable Mobility Ordinance (WHO), which establishes that bicycles and Urban Mobility Vehicles (VMU) linked to an economic exploitation activity may not occupy more than 50 percent of the existing spaces in a parking reservation. Madrid has a total of 9,600 places.

This initial authorized amount “guarantees” road safety and ensures “the free market and effective free competition”. In addition, it may be increased or decreased depending on the demand and the actual use of the vehicles.

According to this possibility, those authorized must provide the City Council with real-time information (through automatic connectors, web services or similar) on the geolocation of vehicles, as well as access to the control panel that allows evaluating the average use of bicycles and their update.

One day after the publication of this resolution, 30 business days are granted for interested parties to submit their request. The free and temporary demand authorization will be granted through a competitive public competition procedure until August 31, 2021.

It may be extended once more for an additional six months according to the evolution of demand. The permit will be effective from the day following the notification of its granting.

Fleet deployment and conditions

When the company has the authorization, it must start a first deployment of at least 50 percent of its fleet until September 1. The rest of the vehicles must be located in the city within a maximum period of two months, that is, until November 1, 2020.

The City Council may revoke these authorizations or the cessation of activity if the successful bidders do not comply with any of the legal and technical conditions established in the resolution or for reasons of citizen, road, public health, heritage protection and other motivated reasons of interest. general.

Among the operators’ obligations is to guarantee universal accessibility, avoiding problems of coexistence and the abusive use of public space. For this reason, companies must adjust their scope of action to the territorial sector or sectors for which they have been authorized and will place bicycles in specific parking reserves or in the places provided for in sections 3 to 7 of Article 48 of the WHO. .

The Corporation establishes those authorized that the mobile applications of these new vehicles will not allow, in any case, the start or end of a journey on pedestrian priority streets or on the sidewalks and pedestrian spaces adjacent to historic parks such as Retiro.

The City Council, in addition, shields in these authorizations the protection of people’s health and, to guarantee its compliance, its concession and maintenance is subject to compliance by the beneficiary company with the obligations of hygiene, disinfection, sanitation and social distancing. that are enforceable at all times by the health authorities.

At the moment, among the conditions for granting it is the daily cleaning and disinfection of all bicycles with effective virucidal substances against the Covid-19, a task that must be accredited by the municipal body. In addition, operators must require the use of gloves by their users.

