Madrid will bring to the TSJM the limitations of basic health areas in the face of “legislative denial”

The Community of Madrid will take the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) entry and exit restrictions except for justified reasons in certain basic health areas with a high incidence of Covid infections once the state of alarm has ended, which declines at 00:00 on Sunday.

This has been indicated by the acting Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, at the press conference offered to report on the regional government plan before the end of the alarm state.

In his speech, López stressed that the measures determined by “the health authority” will be taken to court, given that he is the one who requests judicial ratification in the absence since the state of alarm of a “legal support” ends.

In the first place, he wanted to highlight the high level of coordination between the ministries since March 2020 to contain the pandemic and the “great work that, under the leadership of Isabel Díaz Ayuso It has been carried out from the first moment by the Ministry of Health and with his adviser at the helm, always making decisions that are proportionate and adjusted to the law “.

After that, he regretted that “the non-existence of a national standard, an organic law, that provides certainty and that it endows the autonomous communities with the capacity to make effective decisions in order to manage this unprecedented health crisis “.

“For a year we have been calling for the development of a powerful and effective pandemic law that provides sufficient tools and prevents having to resort to the exceptionality of the state of alarm. It is a necessity transferred by the Council of State and the superior courts of justice “, has reviewed.

Along the same lines, he has criticized that the Government opts for “legislative denial” against the offers of the Popular Party and opt for a decree law, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) last Monday, to “judicialize the measures”, which pushes them to work in “a legal vacuum”.

“The Government claims that the TSJM of quality to a law that does not have it as is the Law of Special Measures of the year 86, which says in a single line that it will be necessary to adopt measures to avoid the risk of transmission in the event of pandemics. With this it tries to generate legal certainty “, has censured.

For this reason, he has asserted that the regional government is going to face this “legislative lack of definition with the utmost seriousness, responsibility and transparency.” “Faced with legislative laziness, decision, firmness, courage and saving lives,” he blurted out.

It will request the endorsement of measures that affect fundamental rights

Thus, López has announced that Madrid will request “the endorsement of the measures determined by the health authority and that imply restrictions on fundamental rights“.” In this case, this week he will address the TSJM and ultimately, the Supreme Court, “he stressed.

He has also called for “individual responsibility” and “coordination” by the Government Delegation in Madrid to “redouble efforts and maintain collaboration between the regional government and the government.”

“We will continue to enforce the decisions made by the health authority. But individual responsibility and following the recommendations are essential.“, has underlined.

López recalled that the coordination tool to make effective the measures of the health authority from the point of view of security, emergencies and civil protection will continue to be the Territorial Plan of Civil Protection of the Community of Madrid (Platercam) , activated at this time at its level 2.

In this way, the 112 Local Police forces deployed in the region will be coordinated and to the more than 3,000 volunteers that make up the 96 Civil Protection groups acting on the ground.

Sanitary and tourist control

In this sense, López has highlighted the “high level of coordination between administrations” since the beginning of the pandemic and has thanked “the commitment and involvement” shown since March 2020 by all the members of the Civil Guard, National and Local Police deployed in the Community to enforce the regulations of the Ministry of Health.

López recalled that, already in September, the regional government published an Order that attributed to the Local Police of the municipalities affected by the restrictions, control and surveillance functions of compliance with said sanitary regulations.

In addition, last February, also via Order, the local police forces were empowered to carry out functions of verification, surveillance and control of houses for tourist use, with the aim of ending illegal parties and, therefore, preventing the spread of Covid-19.