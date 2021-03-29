Madrid will begin to vaccinate the general population between 60 and 65 years old tomorrow

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (Photo: Angel Martinez via Getty Images)

The Community of Madrid will begin to vaccinate the general population aged 60 to 65 with AstraZeneca this Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and from Wednesday also at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital.

This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in a ceremony held this Saturday at the Makro headquarters in Madrid, where he visited a new coronavirus testing and detection point for workers in the hospitality sector.

In this way, people over 80 years old, teachers and social health professionals will be joined by the general population between 60 and 65 years old and, also from Tuesday, mutualists between 70 and 79 years old, who will receive the Moderna vaccine in the Zendal.

“We vaccinate without rest, that is why it is essential to receive more vaccines, because we can multiply by four the capacity to apply them and achieve the immunity of the people of Madrid,” said Escudero.

Antigen test for hospitality

For the counselor, the regional government, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has been aware “since the beginning of the pandemic” of the importance of “going for the virus”, as well as that the hotel industry is “a priority activity”.

“The will of the regional Executive is that the economy progress but with security measures.” “The state of mind of the hospitality industry is the state of mind of the citizens, and the health of the hospitality industry is a reflection of the economic future of our region,” he added.

This antigen test point for the detection of coronavirus has the collaboration of the Madrid Business Confederation

