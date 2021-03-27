Madrid will begin to vaccinate the general population between 60 and 65 years old this Tuesday

The Community of Madrid will begin vaccinate the general population aged 60 to 65 years with AstraZeneca this Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and from Wednesday also at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital.

This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in a ceremony held this Saturday at the Makro headquarters in Madrid, where he visited a new coronavirus test and detection point for workers in the hospitality sector.

In this way, people over 80 years of age, teachers and social health professionals will be joined by the general population between 60 and 65 years old and, also as of Tuesday, the mutualists from 70 to 79 years old, who will receive Moderna’s vaccine at Zendal.

“We vaccinate relentlessly, that is why it is essential to receive more vaccines, because we can multiply by four the capacity to apply them and achieve the immunity of the Madrilenians, “said Escudero.

Finally, he highlighted that the Community of Madrid has already administered almost a million doses and that 4.5% of citizens have already completed the immunization process. “This week we are going to continue vaccinating in the morning and in the afternoon, holidays and not holidays,” he concluded.

Antigen test for the hospitality industry

Escudero has defended that the regional government, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has been aware “since the beginning of the pandemic” of the importance of “going for the virus”, as well as that the hospitality industry is “a priority activity”.

For these reasons, the Community of Madrid has established a test point in Makro, where will pass every day “dozens of hoteliers” of the region, and thanks to these tests they will be able to “give security to them, to the establishments and to the customers”.

Escudero has pointed out that the will of the regional Executive is that the economy “progresses” but “with security measures” since it is a sector that “has contributed decisively to maintaining high morale in Madrid”.

“The state of mind of the hospitality industry is the state of mind of the citizens, and The health of the hospitality industry is a reflection of the economic future of our region “, highlighted the counselor, who has transferred the hoteliers present at the event that they can” count on the support “of Ayuso.

In addition, he highlighted that the sector provides the 3.5% of employees of the community, as well as the 7% of GDP. “Ayuso is aware of how much we need you,” he added.

This antigen test point for the detection of coronavirus has the collaboration of the Madrid Business Confederation (CEIM) and is the seventh that enables the Community of Madrid after which it was installed in Mercamadrid and others in the Atocha and Chamartín stations.