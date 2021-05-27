Madrid will ban cars without a label

A new sustainable mobility ordinance is looming in Madrid, which will gradually prohibit vehicle access in the municipal district of the capital.

A couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of what we have known so far as Central Madrid. The current government of the Madrid City Council, made up of PP and Ciudadanos, has always defended its idea of reconvert what was an initiative of the previous rulers from Más Madrid, with Manuela Carmena at the helm.

The resolution of the Supreme Court has not done more than accelerate the project that the José Luis Martínez-Almeida team wants to carry out and that could be a reality already in the month of July; also, however, in order to avoid any hint of sanction by the European Union.

Is new sustainable mobility ordinance would be implanted in the coming years, gradually, a series of restrictions on the most polluting vehicles. The goal is to end up making Madrid by 2024 “the largest low emissions zone in Europe,” he said Borja Carabante, municipal delegate for the Environment and Mobility of Madrid, in the last plenary session held at the town hall.

As you advance The country in its digital edition, the draft of the new ordinance will be approved in the next few days and it is expected to become a reality next July. Until then, the mayor of Madrid himself has assured that the current restrictions of Madrid Central “remain in force” until the Supreme Court ruling is final.

What is now Central Madrid will become a Low Emissions Zone that will encompass the entire city from 2024.

New circulation restrictions in Madrid in the coming years

First, The Low Emissions Zone will be reactivated with all the laws that we knew until now as Madrid Central and that covers the entire Downtown district. However, shortly thereafter, current restrictions will be extended to Plaza Elíptica area.

With a view to the next January 1, 2022, the Vehicles that do not have an environmental mark from the DGT and that do not belong to citizens living in Madrid will not be able to circulate inside the M-30. One year later, in 2023, these vehicles without non-resident tags They will not be able to circulate on the M-30 ring road itself. On 2024, this restriction will apply to the entire municipality of Madrid. And already in 2025, Madrid residents themselves who have a car without a label will not be able to circulate in the city either.

That is, in just 4 years no vehicle that does not have the DGT label will be able to circulate through the 604 square kilometers of the capital. The aim of the city council is have a “legal umbrella” that allows covering the 21 districts of Madrid so that they can be declared a Low Emissions Zone in 2024.