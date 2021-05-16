Madrid will apply entry and exit restrictions to five municipalities and 11 areas from this Monday

The Community of Madrid entry and exit restrictions, except for justified cause, starting this Monday in a total of 11 basic health areas (ZBS) of the capital and five other municipalities in the region that concentrate 271,442 citizens.

Thus, from 00:00 hours on Monday, May 17, and until 00:00 hours on Monday, May 31, these restrictions will affect the 4% of the regional population residing in these eleven basic health areas, which represent 940 cases, 5.1% of those diagnosed in the last 14 days.

In this way, mobility restrictions will affect the capital’s basic health zones from Daroca (Ciudad Lineal), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas (Barajas) and Chopera (Arganzuela).

In addition, there will be mobility limitations in others the basic health areas of Reyes Católicos, in San Sebastián de los Reyes; in Las Cities and Las Margaritas, in Getafe; in Majadahonda, in the town of the same name; in La Princesa, in Móstoles; and in Leganés Norte, in the municipality of Leganés.

So, looking forward to this Monday, they lift the restrictions that remained in force in the area of ​​Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza), Ghandi (Ciudad Lineal), both in Madrid capital, as well as in Las Rozas (Las Rozas).

The General Directorate of Public Health maintains the threshold for limitations in these population centers, according to the epidemiological evolution of the region, in more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, to which are added the criteria of increasing trend and community transmission.