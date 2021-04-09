Madrid warns that the refusal to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca is skyrocketing

AstraZeneca vaccine vials (Photo: Yui Mok – PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images)

The ups and downs and uncertainty surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine have already started to take their toll on the vaccination process. The Madrid Ministry of Health has warned that the refusal to receive this injection has skyrocketed.

It was the Madrid Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, who assured this Friday that “the confusion generated by the Ministry of Health” around the AstraZeneca vaccine has caused the percentage of refusal to be vaccinated with these doses go from 2% to 60 and even 70%.

Zapatero has specified that the “confusion” is the cause that more negatives have been registered, since the percentage of people cited to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca who have not done it has finally gone from 2% to 60% and even 70% since Wednesday.

Specifically, of the 29,000 appointments scheduled with AstraZeneca on Thursday, only 10,800 people attended; Regarding the vaccination this Friday, it has specified that until 9:00 p.m. yesterday only 45% of those cited confirmed: 8,486 in the Nurse Isabel Zendal hospital, 4,297 in the Metropolitan Wanda and 2,092 in the WiZink Center.

AstraZeneca’s changes in the vaccination process

The Ministry of Health and most of the communities decided on Wednesday to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for those under 60 years of age, following a ruling from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that linked this vaccine to several cases of thrombi although it supported its use .

The opinion of the European body has also provoked reactions in other countries, such as France. The French Government has announced that it will inject a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to patients under 55 years of age who have already received a first dose of As …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.