The city of Madrid is excited to host the Champions League final in August amid the coronavirus pandemic, said the mayor of the Spanish capital.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida said Tuesday that the city is poised to host the final for the second consecutive year – as well as the quarterfinals and semifinals – if UEFA decides to continue its plans to move the game out of Istanbul.

“Total and absolute support, would be great news for the city of Madrid,” said Almeida in an interview with the television channel TRECE. “The right security conditions are in place and we have the infrastructures and public services that allow us to host it. It would demonstrate Madrid’s ability to re-enact in such a short time the very dramatic situation we have been through. ”

However, a person with knowledge of the situation reported to The Associated Press last week that Portugal and Germany are the strongest destinations as substitute hosts.

The UEFA executive committee is expected to meet on June 17 to decide on the new venue for the final, which is likely to take place in August. It was originally scheduled to take place on May 30 in Istanbul.

Istanbul was chosen in 2018 ahead of Lisbon to receive the 2020 final. Turkey has not been officially ruled out as the venue. But a change in format implies that the same country will also receive the quarterfinals and semifinals in August, after the domestic seasons conclude.

Spain was one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, but it has been gradually lifting confinement restrictions while the number of cases and deaths has decreased. About 28,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the southern European country.

The Spanish League will restart on Thursday, almost three months after the season was suspended due to the pandemic. The League has not ruled out allowing fans access to stadiums this season, which could strengthen the case for Madrid.

Almeida-Martínez indicated that the return of the League will help show that Spain is ready to receive the final of the Champions League.

He did not elaborate on the plans that are being discussed for them to consider Madrid to host the tournament again.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza recently referred to likely “good news” from soccer for the Iberian country in August. Two Lisbon stadiums have been proposed, with Benfica receiving the final and also using the Sporting Lisbon stadium.

Madrid received the final last year in which Liverpool beat Tottenham in the Wanda Metropolitano of Atlético de Madrid.

The president of the Higher Sports Council of Spain, Irene Lozano, recently said that Spain wants to continue setting the standard on the international stage “safely organizing” major sporting events.