Madrid wants to become the nucleus of the animation and special effects industry in southern Europe

The community of Madrid announced on Friday June 18 that it intends to become at the heart of the most important animation and special effects in southern Europe. The president declared her ambitious incentive plan during her inauguration speech, as reported by Variety. The support plans, also known and reviled as subsidies, aim to promote job creation in a developing sector, direct aid to animation as a strategic priority for economic growth.

Given the recent and growing demand for animation content generated by streamer studios, the industry faces the challenge of meeting the market. The community plans cover five lines of action: internationalization; attract and host international animation and visual effects events; iincentives for animation productions of Spanish nationality led by companies based in the Community of Madrid, and a training and internship fund in animation and VFX. A forum of 16 private companies from the animation and visual effects sector in Madrid supports the initiative.

According to Variety, animation and digital creation represent 25% of employment in the audiovisual sector in Spain and more than 50% of the country’s animation and video game revenues come from companies based in Madrid.

Made in Spain

In Spain, some of the most important animated films of recent years include ‘The animated forest’ (pre-nominated for the Oscars and winner of two Goya), ‘The Mouse Pérez 2’, ‘Planet 51’, ‘Chico y Rita’ (Oscar nominated and Goya winner), ‘The Adventures of Tadeo Jones’, ‘Mortadelo and Filemón against Jimmy the horny’, ‘Catch the flag’, ‘Tadeo Jones 2’ or ‘La Gallina Turuleca’, the only one of 2020 Practically all of these films have received general subsidies for cinematographic production at the national level, but they lack specific subsidies. For example, the first installment of ‘Tadeo Jones’ received 1.4 million euros for its amortization, while the sequel received € 980,000, this time for its production. The film by Javier Mariscal, Fernando Trueba and Tono Errando, Chico & Rita ‘, received two grants: just over € 1 million for amortization and € 67,200 for production interest reduction. As for the special effects industry, it is well known that a Spanish company, El Ranchito, was in charge of the effects of Jon Snow’s battle in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the great wave of ‘The impossible’, which was shot in the City of Light in Alicante where 27 million liters of salt water were used.