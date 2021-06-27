Madrid vs. Italy in amateur women’s boxing, this afternoon in Bologna

Press release

Part of the Madrid women’s boxing team is in Italy to participate in an international evening against a team from the North of Italy. A project organized by Boxe Tpo Quartiere Porto (Bologna) and the Fábrika-Ludus boxing schools (Madrid), promoted by the Madrid Boxing Federation (FMB) and the Italian Pugilistica Federation (FPI).

This international evening will take place in the city of Bologna, the composition of the Madrid team is as follows:

ATHLETES

Ana Santamarina Guerrero (48 kg, Fábrika)

Alejandra Nombela Sánchez (51 kg, C. B Tristán)

Marisa Domínguez del Álamo (54 kg Fábrika)

Ana Casado Pérez (57 Kg, Fábrika)

Sara Estévez Bartolomé (57 Kg, C. B Jose Valenciano)

Alba Sánchez Alonso (60 kg, AF C)

Patricia González García (69 kg, C. B Tristán)

Andrea Humbrias Aymerich (75 kg Fábrika)

TECHNICIANS

Sergio Montes Rodriguez (C. B Ludus)

Héctor Guindo Nova (Round 13)

Joseph Castillo Castillo (La Fábrika Vk)

Great team where several medalists from the past 2020 Spanish championship and some new figures of Madrid women’s boxing have come together to represent Madrid. The evening can be seen live at this link.