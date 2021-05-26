Madrid votes against taking in twenty migrant minors from Ceuta

Two children walk on the roof of a warehouse in El Tarajal (Ceuta), on May 20, 2021. (Photo: Antonio Sempere / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The “vast majority” of the autonomous communities have voted in favor of the distribution agreement proposed by the Government to accommodate 200 unaccompanied foreign minors from Ceuta after the migration crisis of recent days, as reported by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, but Madrid has voted against.

Specifically, the Community of Madrid has not supported the agreement presented this Tuesday by the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 during the extraordinary meeting of the Territorial Council, considering the migration and foreign policy of the Government of Spain “erratic”, as reported to Europa Press regional sources.

The acting Minister of Health and Social Policies, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has reiterated “the support and solidarity” of the regional Executive with the situation that Ceuta is experiencing and has insisted on the disagreement of the Community of Madrid with the criteria used for the distribution of 200 minors who are already in the Ceuta protection system among the autonomous communities. Madrid would be responsible for hosting 20 children.

“It is essential to work on unique criteria, stable and agreed by all the autonomous communities from now on,” said Escudero.

Likewise, with respect to the 5 million euros announced by the Ministry to support the reception of these minors, the same sources consider that “a situation as shocking as that in this case a proportional distribution is proposed based on the minors taken in. while in 2020 the Community of Madrid cared for 823 unaccompanied foreign minors and did not receive any type of funds from the State ”.

