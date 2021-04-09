Madrid updates its restrictions by basic areas due to the increase in infections

This Friday the Madrid’s community will update its restrictions by basic health zones to cope with the evolution of covid-19. Starting at 10.00 hours, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the General Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, will offer the usual Press conference to report on the epidemiological and healthcare situation in the region due to coronavirus. We will tell you about it in direct.

According to the data provided by the Community this week, up to 43 basic health zones of the total of 286 in the region have a cumulative incidence greater than 350 cases for every one hundred thousand inhabitants, the threshold set by the regional Executive together with other criteria to decree mobility restrictions.

Of these 43 basic health areas, those with the highest incidence after fourteen days are Moralzarzal (537.39), Las Margaritas -in Getafe- (532.73) and, in Madrid, the basic area of Alameda de Osuna (524.12), according to the epidemiological map published by the Ministry of Health.

Other areas that exceed the incidence in the capital are Cortes (485.73), Villa de Vallecas (476.05) Justicia (409.54), Chopera (391.79) and Prosperidad (390.64).

The other criteria for setting mobility restrictions are that there is community transmission and a growing trend.

Current zones with restrictions

From April 5 to 19, the restricted areas are Las Margaritas, in Getafe; San Fernando, in San Fernando de Henares; in Madrid capital those of Alameda de Osuna (district of Barajas), Rejas (district of San Blas-Canillejas) and Chopera (district of Arganzuela); and the basic area of ​​Villaviciosa de Odón.

Also from Monday, April 5 and for two weeks, entries and exits will be limited except for justified reasons in the towns of La Cabrera, Moralzarzal and Colmenarejo.

In all these areas you will not be allowed to enter or leave except for justified reasons, such as going to work or to the doctor.