Madrid updates areas with mobility restrictions due to covid

As every Friday, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan of the Madrid’s community, Antonio Zapatero, and the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, update the information on the epidemiological and healthcare situation in the region by coronavirus. Follow him here live from 10.30 am.

🔴 LIVE. Starting at 10:30, @ZapateroAntonio and Elena Andradas appear at a press conference to update the epidemiological and healthcare situation due to COVID-19 in the region. https://t.co/TdPhqb8g2M – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) May 14, 2021

The Community of Madrid maintains entry and exit restrictions, except for justified cause, in a total of 14 basic health zones, which add up to a population of 351,776 citizens, 5.2% of the total in the region, and concentrate 6.4% of the cases in the last 14 days.

The basic health areas of Madrid capital of Vicente Muzas (district of Hortaleza), Daroca and Ghandi (Ciudad Lineal), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas ( Barajas) and Chopera (Arganzuela). The basic health areas of Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes) are also maintained until May 17; The Cities and Las Margaritas (Getafe); Las Rozas (Las Rozas); Majadahonda (Majadahonda), La Princesa (Móstoles) and the basic health area (ZBS) of Leganés.