The measure will come into effect as of this Monday, March 30, in the face of the suffering of all Madrid residents affected by the pandemic

The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, decreed today the official mourning for the more than three thousand deaths for COVID-19 only in this capital. The measure will take effect from this Monday, March 30.

“Having produced a large number of deaths and in recognition and remembrance of the deceased. As a testimony of pain of the Community of Madrid faced with the suffering of all Madrid residents affected by the pandemic, “stipulates the decree.

The action will be mandatory “until further notice,” Díaz Ayuso reported through his official Twitter account.

Under the decree, the region’s flag will be flown at half-staff in all government buildings. Likewise, citizens will be invited to make a minute of silence in memory of the mortal victims of the COVID-19, every day at 12 in the afternoon.

According to the latest data from the authorities, today the Community recorded 3,882 deaths since the start of the outbreak of coronavirus, as well as 22,667 cases.

The capital concentrates the largest number of deaths and sick from the pandemic, but in all Spain there are, until this Sunday, a total of 6 thousand 528 people deceased, 839 in the last 24 hours, as well as 78 thousand 797 infections, six thousand 549 more than on Saturday.

