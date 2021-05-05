Madrid, the right-wing exception in the cities of Europe

The overwhelming victory for Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid he has confirmed once again the enormous pull that the PP has in the capital. The formation has ruled during the last 26 years in the community, while in the city he has obtained the mayoralty in all elections since 1991, Except for the four-year period in which Manuela Carmena prevailed.

This undeniable dominance, which spans almost three decades, has turned Madrid into a true bastion of conservatives, a reality that moves the Spanish community away from European trends. And it is that you only have to observe the governments of most of the capitals of the continent, whether mayors or regional presidents, to realize that Madrid has become quite an exception in Europe.

The dominance of the PP in Madrid is an exception in Europe. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The list is long and includes cities such as Lisbon, Paris, London, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna or Budapest. In all of them, citizens have given their confidence to candidates from the spectrum of the left who are characterized by defense of progressive ideas.

Although the vast majority belong to the Social Democratic family, they also have its hollow green formations, and alternative left, as is the case of the 5 Star Movement in Italy.

This trend continued in the Spanish capital between 2015 and 2019 after Now Madrid managed, thanks to the support of the PSOE, to unseat the popular from the mayor’s office of the city. However, after four years, the PP managed to recover the baton in the city. And taking into account Ayuso’s results in the community, it does not seem that the support of the conservatives is going to wane.

curiously in the other great Spanish city, Barcelona, Yes, the European framework is being strictly adhered to. There the exception is precisely the opposite of Madrid: the conservative government in the city. Only for four years (2011-2015) there has been a right-wing mayor and neither then it was of the PP. It was Xavier Trias from CiU. Both before (PSC since 1979) and after (Barcelona en Comú) the left has ruled in Barcelona.

A dominant trend

Leaving the Spanish borders, the same trend is also seen in neighboring countries. In lisbon governs since 2015 Fernando Medina, who replaced the current prime minister of the country, António Costa who had served as mayor of the city since 2007. They are both socialists.

In Paris the also socialist Anne Hidalgo He has held the position since 2014 and despite the collapse of training at the national level, in 2020 he was able to revalidate the position with a large majority. The party had acceded to the mayor’s office in 2001, thus serving two uninterrupted decades at the helm of one of the most important cities in Europe.

In Paris, the socialists have controlled the capital for more than two decades. (AP Photo / Lewis Joly)

In London Labor Sadiq khan In 2016 it ended the conservative rule in the British capital. His predecessor was the Conservative Boris johnson, current prime minister of the country and who had served as mayor since 2008.

In the case of Berlin the social democrat Michael Müller He has been in the position since 2014. Previously, the position had been held by his partner Klaus Wowereit, since 2001, which is why the left has also accumulated more than two decades at the helm of the German capital.

As regards smell, since 2013 the Italian city does not have a conservative mayor. First Ignazio Marino, of the Democratic Party, and since 2016 Virginia Raggi, of the 5 Star Movement, have led the Government of the Roman city.

These are just a few examples, although more can be found throughout the continent. And there are very relevant cities (without being capital) such as Liverpool, Manchester, Marseille, Lyon, Milan, Naples or Munich that also follow this pattern.

There are exceptions

Of course there are also some exceptions, although they are the least. In capitals, names such as Stockholm, Warsaw or Helsinki, but these are places much less populated than Madrid. There are also major cities like Porto or The Hague, but as a rule the left dominates.

Thus, Madrid is practically an exception on the continent and it seems that it will continue to be that way in the near future. The next appointment with the polls will be in 2023 and then the left will have a new opportunity to unseat the popular of the capital.

