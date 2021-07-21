Madrid, the community with the most vaccines without giving, insists that it receives few vaccines

Madrid says that the central government is fixated on them, but does not miss an opportunity to talk about the central government, even when it is not due. The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, did it again this Monday, following the vaccines and the delays in the immunization campaign in the region.

For Ayuso’s right-hand man, “according to the vaccines we receive, (the campaign) is going at a good pace, but the problem is that we receive less than we should have in the current situation, with a fifth runaway wave in the growth of new cases ”.

Ruiz Escudero breastfeeds for “73% of the population with one dose and almost 54% with the full schedule”, but it is obvious that Madrid is the second Spanish territory with the most unused doses. According to official statistics, the region has 12.1% of the vials supplied unused, only behind Melilla (13.3%). Almost 900,000 serums still waiting in one of the Madrid health warehouses.

The defense / excuse of the Government of Díaz Ayuso comes days after it was known that the vaccination of the first doses with Pfizer is suspended due to lack of drugs (they will prioritize ending the pattern of those who already have the first puncture). In fact, this Monday they asked for “patience” when seeing the protests in front of the doors of several hospitals and medical centers.

But Madrid is going about its business and defends that what happens in Madrid “like everything we have done, has been a reason for fixation by the Government of Spain”, much more than the rest of the communities, the head of Health has complained.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

