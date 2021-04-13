Madrid stops vaccination with AstraZeneca in seven hospitals after two days of supply

Vaccination point at the Isabel Zendal center. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

Madrid suspends vaccination with AstraZeneca in the hospitals that had begun to administer it this weekend to people between 60 and 65 years old: Puerta de Hierro (Majadahonda), University of Móstoles, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Severo Ochoa (Leganés), Getafe and Tajo (Aranjuez).

The Ministry of Health indicates that the reason is the supply of doses. Despite the fact that the Community has more than 55,000 in the fridge, 20,000 doses will arrive this week – less than those administered only last Sunday.

The vaccination protocol, however, points out that at least 12 weeks should be waited between one puncture and another, so the second round should begin to be administered from the month of May.

It continues in mass vaccination centers

Madrid will continue to supply the AstraZeneca vaccine in mass vaccination centers to the population between 60 and 65 years old: at the Isabel Zendal Hospital, the Wanda and the WeZink Center.

In addition, this week the priority group of vulnerable patients will be incorporated into the plan: those undergoing renal replacement treatment -hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis-; those suffering from oncohematological disease or solid organ cancer; those with primary immunodeficiencies or HIV infection below 200 cells / ml.

