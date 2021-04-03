Madrid starts the electoral process

Florentino Pérez begins the electoral process. The Board of Directors of Real Madrid has requested the start of the electoral race. Florentino is in the presidency of the club in his current mandate since 2009, that is, 12 years since his return to office. Of course, the last ones in which there was a vote were the 2006 elections.

This is the statement from Real Madrid

“The President, after hearing the Board of Directors held today, and in accordance with article 38 section b of the Real Madrid CF bylaws, has requested the Electoral Board to initiate the procedure for calling elections for President and Board of Directors.”