Madrid sign pivot Vincent Poirier after Gabriel Deck’s ‘spantá’

04/09/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

Real Madrid have moved fast after meeting on Thursday night that Gabriel Deck is leaving Madrid to join the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to La Sexta, Madrid has already reached an agreement with the French pivot Vincent Poirier, who would immediately join the white discipline.

Poirier, 2.13 meters and 27 years old, will sign for the remainder of the season and three more seasons and will be paired in the inside game with the team’s star, Walter Tavares. A couple certainly tall, although it does not seem that both can share a track at the same time.

Madrid has not hesitated to close the operation as soon as possible since the player was without a team in the NBA – the Knicks recently cut him – and already had several suitors to return to European basketball. Poirier will not be able to play in the decisive section of the Euroleague, since the period for registering players has ended, but he will be able to do so in the Endesa League.

Former Baskonia player

Poirier already knows the Endesa League since he played two seasons at Baskonia, and in the last one he averaged 12 points and 8.2 rebounds in the Euroleague.. His good numbers caught the attention of the NBA, although not he has had too many opportunities, so he has finally decided to return to Europe.

The Frenchman has only played 32 games in two seasons, between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Now the Knicks have cut him and he has decided on Madrid, in an impact signing to ‘hide’ the failure of not having been able to retain Deck, one of the best players on the team, but who had the worst salary in the squad.