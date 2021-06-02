Madrid says it will continue to apply regional regulations despite the agreement of the Interterritorial Council

Madrid health officials Antonio Zapatero and Enrique Ruiz Escudero. (Photo: EFE)

The Community of Madrid has transferred this Wednesday its opposition to the restriction proposals for the Covid-19 pandemic raised by the Ministry of Health within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and has warned that it will continue to apply regional regulations, sources from the Ministry of Health have indicated.

The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have analyzed this Wednesday the new roadmap for the ‘new normal’ in which it is established, among other issues, to close the hotel, restaurant and terrace establishments, as well as in the bars and beach restaurants, at 1.00 am and prohibit smoking in outdoor spaces as long as they are not kept two meters apart.

“Inopportune”

During the meeting to discuss these measures, the Community of Madrid has voted against the proposals of the Carolina Darias department, considering that they are “inopportune” taking into account the current epidemiological situation, with the accumulated incidence at 14 days in 165.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and progress in vaccination in the region, with almost 18.4% of the population immunized.

The Community of Madrid has also justified this vote against – to which those of the Basque Country, Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia and Murcia have also joined – in the fact that each regional government has developed its own regulations after the end of the state of alarm.

In this way, the regional government has stressed that it will continue to apply the measures contemplated in the regional autonomous regulations. The acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has considered that the Ministry’s proposals will represent a “setback” in some of those that are already being applied …

