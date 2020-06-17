Photographs: Goyo Ybort

After 804 canceled or postponed tournaments (male, female and junior ATP, WTA and ITF World Tennis Tour only; not including senior, wheelchair, beach tennis and Tennis Europe Junior Tour) in the 20-week suspension of tennis in the world (until July 31), due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, the ATP has released a provisional calendar showing the first Masters 1000 in Europe, the Mutua Madrid Open.

The restart of the ATP Tour is set for Friday, August 14, 2020 and on the fast tracks of the Citi Open in Washington (ATP 500), raising the curtain on a hard-surface tour of the United States that would continue with the Cincinnati Masters 1000 , which will be played in Flushing Meadows (New York), from August 22; and as a prelude to the great slam Open USA, scheduled from August 31 to September 7, in its final phase.

The proposal would continue on the other side of the Atlantic and on clay, starting in Austria with the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbühel, from September 8; and continuing with the 1000 Mutua Madrid Open masters, from September 13; and Internazionali BNL d’Italia Roma, from September 20; They would open the doors of the France Internationals with a Roland Garros scheduled from September 27 to October 11, in its final phase.

According to this ATP announcement of June 17, said calendar is subject to change and with the observation of health and safety conditions, international travel policies and government approval of sporting events; and all events will take place with strict safety and health measures, with or without an audience.

The Association seeks to add more ATP 500 and 250 tournaments to the calendar, whenever circumstances allow. A new calendar update following Roland Garros is planned for mid-July, which could include a tour in Asia prior to the European indoor season and the London Nitto ATP Finals.

The president of the ATP and Italian extenista, Andrea Gaudenzi He stated: “Our goal has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and save as much of the season as possible. It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more tournaments to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of our tournaments to operate in these difficult times, as well as our players who will compete in different conditions. At all times, ensuring that the return of the circuit takes place in safe conditions will be paramount ”.

As for the FedEx Ranking ATP, frozen since March 16 of this year, the Association will pronounce itself in the coming weeks “with respect to the most appropriate and fair way for the ranking to resume in parallel to the resumption of the circuit.”

With the men’s world calendar made public, the Mutua Madrid Open made its announcement to celebrate the nineteenth edition from 12 to 20 September, showing itself as the first major ATP and WTA tournament on European soil of the season. Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 would take place the previous ones and from Monday September 14 the final paintings in the Caja Mágica.

The director of the Madrid tournament, Feliciano López, has influenced: “It is very good news that the Mutua Madrid Open can be played next September. It means that the very difficult situation we have been through in recent months is improving, albeit gradually. The return to normality has given us the opportunity to play the tournament, and we will do our part to make it an edition with all the safety measures that guarantee the health of all participants. With the tournament running, we send a very positive message from one of the areas most affected by the virus. We have to thank the city of Madrid and all the sponsors of the tournament for their support, key in the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open this year. We are confident that the situation has improved further in September and that will allow us to have fans in the stands.

For his part, the honorary president of the capital’s Masters 1000, Manolo santana, He acknowledged: “We have faced very difficult times, but the tournament dispute in September is a small victory because it means that we started to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We will work with the care and attention that the situation requires to make this edition an unforgettable tournament. I am sure it will be so. ”

The organization of Mutua Madrid Open 2020 will announce, after analyzing with the competent authorities in each matter, the conditions that the event could undergo given the current situation.

Provisional ATP Tour schedule (June 17)

Hard:

ATP 500 Citi Open Washington August 14 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, in Flushing Meadows (New York), from August 22nd Grand Slam US Open, New York, from August 31st to September 7th

Land:

ATP 250 Generali Open Kitzbühel, from September 8 ATP Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open, from September 13 ATP Masters 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia Roma, from September 20 Grand Slam Roland Garros, Paris, from September 27 to 11 October

The ATP Challenger Tour would kick off on August 17, in parallel to the ITF World Tennis Tour.