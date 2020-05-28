It happened on the opening night in a large parking lot converted into a 1950s-style drive-in movie theater, where vehicles arriving for the show were directed by private ushers to locate several meters from each other.

With theaters closed in many countries around the world for the new coronavirus pandemic, drive-in theaters have boomed again, offering a safe out-of-home experience for those who have been locked up for months.

Two days after the Spanish capital began on Monday to gradually dismantle one of the strictest confinements in the world, the Madrid RACE drive-in theater reopened its doors with the screening of a very appropriate film: “Grease” from 1978, a musical set in the fifty.

“We are the safest leisure space in Madrid. It seems that the drive-in theater is made to coexist with this type of virus,” Madrid RACE co-founder Cristina Porta told ., who indicated that tickets for the first month were sold in one day.

In Porta’s opinion, the pandemic and the implemented restrictions opened up business opportunities.

“We already have seven concerts closed” to see from the car, he said. “We are going to do theater from the car, including masses, comedies, monologues, everything,” he said.

“This summer is going to be everything, much more than cinema. There will be a lot of march [fiesta] and a lot of rock and roll, “he added.

– The car, “extension of your house” –

At nightfall, the lights of the traditional metal structure ‘diner’ come on, where people crowd to order popcorn and beers served by personnel protected with gloves and plastic visors, before the show begins.

“We had already come once a couple of years ago and we liked it and had thought it was a safe option,” says Belén Pérez, a 22-year-old teacher student, accompanied by her roommate.

On a normal night, the space reaches 375 cars, but since Madrid has been the region hardest hit by an epidemic that in Spain has left more than 27,000 dead, for security only 100 are allowed to enter.

At the moment, you cannot eat inside the diner but at the well-separated tables on the terrace. In addition, viewers can use an application to order food from their vehicles.

“It seems that the car at the end is the extension of your house”, estimates Cristina Porta. “With these measures, we believe it is sufficient for there to be zero risk of contagion,” he points out.

– “Leisure with care” –

An opinion shared by attendees.

“Each one has their private space. There are not so many surfaces to contaminate, because in the end, during the film nobody gets out of the car, and to order food, you have to order it through the web,” says Belén Pérez.

“It is a very good option to do leisure with care,” he says.

For many, it is their first drive-in experience, where the film is seen through the front glass of the car and the sound is heard by tuning into a radio station.

“The truth is that we see it a lot safer than anything else, even the daily purchase,” says Daniel Martín, a 28-year-old aeronautical engineer.

“The truth is that it is appreciated, although you are still a little locked up. (…) At least you socialize a little, even if it is separate,” he says.

“Although we have seen the film more than ten times, it will surely be like a new sensation. We had never been to the drive-in, [así que matamos] two birds with one stone “, he congratulates himself.