The Ministry of Social Policies, Families, Equality and Birth of the Community of Madrid, following the guidelines of the General Directorate of Public Health, has restricted visits to several nursing homes for new cases of coronavirus.

From the department he directs Alberto Reyero They point out to Europa Press that these cases are “specific and controlled” in coordination with the Ministry of Health and most are asymptomatic. They also emphasize that the fact that more tests are done and in a “more exhaustive” way allows more cases to be controlled and decisions are made “in time”, thus ensuring that the cases “are punctual and controlled”.

Specifically, it is 36 nursing homes with restricted access this Thursday throughout the region, although nine of them may open soon. Currently closed, according to the same sources consulted, are the public residences Doctor González Bueno – the largest residence in Spain -, Nuestra Señora del Carmen, residence of Colmenar Viejo, Santiago Rusiñol, Cisneros, Gran Residencia de Carabanchel, Francisco de Vitoria, Adolfo Suárez y Manoteras.

And the private centers Residence of the Third Age San Esteban, the Catalina Suárez Foundation La Purísima Concepción, Domusvi Espartales, Rosalba, Fuentes de Pedrezuela, CA Benito Menni, La Florida, llunion Sociosanitaria Parla, Vuestra Casa, Plata y Castañar, Municipal Center of Care for Alzheimer’s patients, Jasmine, Amavir Ciudad Lineal, Amavir Coslada, Las Azaleas, Purísima Concepción, Alba II, Domusvi Valdemoro.

No cases

Sources from the Ilunion group assure that the residence they manage in Parla remains open to visits from family members since it does not have any positive cases of coronavirus.

In addition, they are closed to visits but today the process has begun to authorize the opening to family visits in the following residences, which currently meet all the requirements established in the protocol for residential centers, such as compulsory isolation 15 days if new Covid-19 positives have occurred in the center. These are the Rafael Alberti, Los Nogales de Hortaleza and Josefa Segovia residences.

Meanwhile, the following residences are already pending and may open soon: Muscat of San Sebastián de los Reyes, Parque de los Frailes, Los Peñascales, Geroinnova Miramadrid, Santísima Virgen and San Celedonio and Albertia Moratalaz. Sources from the Albertia group have told Europa Press that at this moment the Moratalaz and Moscaterales residences remain open.

For its part, Sanitas issued a communication this Friday informing that all its senior centers are open to visits with the corresponding authorization from the health authorities and Social Policies. «Our 19 centers admit these visits under the strict security protocols established by the Administration. The priority of Sanitas is the health of our residents, employees and also of family members, “says her note.