Madrid reports zero deaths from coronavirus for the first time since July 2020

No one died in Madrid from coronavirus for the first time in a year. Since July 2020 the balance of the Community did not register a data without deaths, which now comes despite the increase in infections. This Wednesday, 1,833 cases have been reported, of which 1,345 correspond to the last 24 hours, compared to 1,492 on Tuesday (with 875 in the previous 24 hours).

The number of hospitalized patients stands at 259 in the ward – seven more than the previous day – and 115 in the ICU – three less – while 35 patients have been discharged from the hospital. In addition, the number of patients in home follow-up by Primary Care is 1,531.

In the last week, the data collected by several hospitals show that the delta variant is already the dominant one in the Community of Madrid, after in the week of June 28 to July 4 it has surpassed the British alpha variant, with a 44.3% versus 41.6%.

In the accumulated recognized by the Community of Madrid, 751,430 positives have been detected, of which 116,402 required hospitalization, 11,942 were admitted to the ICU and 103,171 were discharged from hospitals. Primary Care has carried out home monitoring of 836,281 patients.

Regarding the deceased, Mortuary Health has counted a total of 24,318, of which 5,069 have been in social health centers, 17,845 in hospitals, 1,374 in homes and 30 in other places.

In Madrid, according to the regional executive figures, a total of 5,947,189 doses of the 7,143,695 received have been administered, with 2,367,859 second doses registered and 182,610 Janssen unit-dose vaccines, so that the percentage of the population of the Community of Madrid with the complete guideline stands at 40.1%.

Taking into account only the target population, established at 5.6 million of the 6.8 million citizens in

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.