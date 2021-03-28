Madrid registers more than 2,000 infections in one day, a figure that had not been reached since February

The Community of Madrid has notified 2,136 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday, of which 1,637 correspond to the last 24 hours, two figures that were not registered since mid-February.

On February 17, the region added 2,394 new cases incorporated, of which 1,901 had been reported in the last 24 hours, and a day later the data stood at 2,104 and 1,666, respectively.

From then on, the cases incorporated and those diagnosed in the last 24 hours gradually decreased, with notable declines on weekends, with fewer screenings and late updates of data

However, the daily report of the Ministry of Health of this Saturday it gives account of 2,136 new cases incorporated after the 1,708 of the report of Friday; 1,864 on Thursday; 1,870 on Wednesday; 1,565 on Tuesday and 332 on Monday, still with the effect of the weekend.

The other Saturdays in March, the Ministry had notified 1,433 cases (day 6), 1,500 (day 13) and 686 (day 20).

This Saturday’s report also reports 14 deaths in hospitals in the region, compared to 11 on Friday’s report, but below 20 on Thursday, 22 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday and 16 on Monday.

The Community of Madrid accumulates 16,036 deaths in hospitals since the pandemic began, to which must be added 5,062 in hospital centers, 1,323 in homes and 30 in other places, which raises the death toll to 22,451.

Regarding hospital pressure, lpatients admitted to the ward they still do not fall below 1,500 with 1,510 (56 less than on Friday) and people admitted to intensive care units are still above 400, a total of 415 (eight more than this Friday).

On February 17 there were 2,865 people admitted to the plant and 649 in the UCIS.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 101,875 have been hospitalized and 9,884 have gone through the intensive care units of the region, where 630,506 positive cases accumulate.

In the last 24 hours there have been 207 hospital discharges and 89,787 since the pandemic began.

On the other hand, there are currently 3,759 people in home monitoring for Primary Care and 743,232 since the health crisis began.