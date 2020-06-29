First day in the Community of Madrid without deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced it through her official Twitter account: «Great news: Yesterday was the first day that Madrid did not record deaths by # COVID19. Together we can ensure that this nightmare does not repeat itself ».

The data from the epidemiological report published on Saturday indicated that the Community reported two unique daily deaths from coronavirus in hospitals in the region, three fewer than on Friday, and the new infections rebounded for the second consecutive day, reaching 45 infected, five more regarding the last 24 hours.

Andalusia

Andalusia registers ten outbreaks of Covid-19 coronavirus in the control or investigation phase in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 181 confirmed cases and has added 19 positives for PRC in the last 24 hours, in which there have been no deaths due to the disease, according to data released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The update of data at 10.00 this Sunday by this department accounts for a new outbreak detected in the Axarquía of Malaga with six confirmed cases. In total, six outbreaks have been registered in the investigation phase, with the study of contacts and testing, and four in the control phase, including the Lepe (Huelva) outbreak and the Almería outbreak that are now in the control from the day of this Sunday.

Basque Country

Basque Country has detected three positive cases in covid-19 in PCR tests this past Saturday, in a day in which no death has been recorded, according to data released by the Basque Department of Health.

Specifically, two cases have been confirmed by PCR in Vizcaya and one in Guipúzcoa. On the other hand, the cases detected this Saturday by a rapid test have been raised to five, a test that measures the acquired immunity or the antibodies generated by a person and may indicate a past infection.

Catalonia

The funeral homes have registered until this Sunday 12,551 deaths in Catalonia from coronaviruses, two more than in the last balance: 6,851 in a hospital or socio-sanitary center, 4,097 in residence, 795 at home, and the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information.

The communiqué of the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat with the daily balance of dead and affected part of the information of the funeral homes, which declare daily the cases of deceased with coronavirus.

So far there have been 71,366 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus confirmed by diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR): 193 more than in the previous count.

Of the total cases, 4,148 have been hospitalized in serious condition (currently 57), and hospital discharges are now 39,588.

Galicia

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Galicia has risen by two, to 310, while those cured have also increased, by 5, and stand at 10,611.

This is shown in the data updated this Sunday by the Ministry of Health, which shows that of the total of positive patients, four remain in hospitalization units –the same as this Saturday– and 306 in home follow-up –two more–, while Galician ICUs continue without COVID cases.

Cantabria

Cantabria has added in the last hours six new infections confirmed by coronavirus and the number of active cases has risen to 30.

Those diagnosed accounted for three times those registered the day before, on Saturday, a day in which Health only counted two but also confirmed an outbreak, the first in the region after raising the state of alarm, as 13 infected accumulated in four homes in a Santander building that will be quarantined for ten days.

Precisely, five of the six positives reported this Sunday correspond to these outbreaks: three detected in one apartment, one more in another home and the last one in an environment close to the property.

To them is added a sixth Covid-19 diagnosis in a person from the region that has nothing to do with the outbreak in the capital, which remains stable.