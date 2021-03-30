Madrid receives a harsh correction and complicates the play-offs

03/30/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

EFE

The desperation of a Real Madrid surpassed by Anadolu Efes (83-108) and extremely tense by the referee’s criteria, with the expulsion of coach Pablo Laso in the third quarter for protesting, complicates the ‘playoffs’ for the whites, to whom There are two finals to get into the top eight.

Real Madrid

EFES

Real Madrid

(20 + 22 + 22 + 19): Alocén (11), Causeur, Deck (4), Garuba (12), Tavares (10) -initial quintet-, Taylor (2), Tyus, Rudy Fernández (13), Thompkins (19), Laprovittola (5), Abalde (3) and Carroll (4).

Anadolu EFES

(20 + 21 + 35 + 32): Larkin (16), Simon (15), Anderson (9), Singleton (11), Sanli (17), -initial quintet-, Moerman (3), Beaubois (12), Micic (13), Dunston (10) and Pleiss (2).

Referees

Christos Christodoulou (GRE), Tomislav Hordov (CRO) and Tomasz Trawicki (POL). Local coach Pablo Laso was sent off for two technical fouls (min. 29).

Incidents

Match of the thirty-second day of the Euroleague played at the WiZink Center in Madrid (Palacio de los Deportes) without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond the bulky result, the result not only of the great start of the Croatian forward Krunoslav Simon (15) and the good work of the Turkish center Sertac Sanli (17 and 4 rebounds) key in the move to the qualifying rounds of the Istanbul team, as also what They were the 31 visitors free throws (they scored 26), Real Madrid was already in tow before the controversial refereeing and will have to play the pass against the Greek Olympiakos at home and on the last day visiting the Turkish Fenerbahce.

The 19 points of the American Trey Thompkins, the claw of Usman Garuba (12 points and 6 rebounds) and especially the return of Rudy Fernández, recovered from his back problems almost two months later – his last game was on February 5 against Baskonia – with 13 points and his usual claw, were the best news for Madrid in an afternoon Aciaga at the WiZink Center.

Efes came out fast in attack, under the baton of a Simon inspired with 13 points and three triples without failure only in this quarter (11-18, min. 5) which Laso tried to defend with both Fabien Causeur and Jeff Taylor, without success. Even without being able to stop the Croatian, Madrid did not despair, tightened the defense and leveled the duel at the end of the quarter (20-20).

Madrid runs out of mattress

Madrid did not take advantage of a failed Efes at the start of the second – with a very angry Ergin Ataman whose screams echoed in an empty Palace – but when the Serbian Vasilije Micic began to hit it, Alberto Abalde and Trey Thompkins responded (35-31, min. 25). When it seemed that Madrid would leave with a small cushion at halftime, Sanli channeled a triple for 42-41 at intermission.

EFES escapes

The Ottoman team changed their recipe after going through the dressing rooms: balls to the greats, Chris Singleton and Sanli, who not only added but also took fouls and which were joined by Micic. In just four minutes of the third quarter, Madrid was already in a ‘bonus’ and another triple from Sanli consolidated Efes’ breakaway (50-62, min. 25).

The white office served so that the Turks did not go further, and even the claw of Carlos Alocén and Usman Garuba allowed the whites to subtract something (62-67, min. 28).

Expulsion of Pablo Laso

But all that ended when, in a tense fourth quarter finale, a foul pointed out to Trey Thompkins on Shane Larkin made Pablo Laso explode. “It’s a joke … All year the same,” the white coach shouted, before being sent off with two techniques in a row. The shots recovered the twelve points of away advantage (64-76).

The situation seemed untenable for a perplexed Real Madrid with an extremely rigorous refereeing performance in their opinion, and who saw themselves losing 20 (69-89) to 7:38 to go. The time-out requested by Chus Mateo was for little, because Shane Larkin was still partying, to finish in a very bulky 83-108 that classifies Efes for the ‘playoff’ and complicates the future of white.