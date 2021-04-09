Madrid recalls that Health “never” reproached the contagion data that Sánchez questions

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, recalled this Friday that the Ministry of Health “never” reproached the health data in the region after the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke about their alleged falsehood.

“It is flatly false. The Community of Madrid has always acted with a absolute honesty with the figures“He has defended in statements in Onda Cero, in which he has clarified that the autonomous government” has always “published the data” at all levels. “

“The only one that has made changes to the criteria for counting at the epidemiologist and health care level has been the Ministry. At least changed the accounting system eight times both cases and admitted, hospitalized or deceased, “said Escudero.

In this context, he explained that the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the General Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, hold technical meetings with heads of the Ministry of Health and “They have never had any reproach with the data.” For this reason, he has asked Sánchez to apologize to the professionals of the Ministry and the people of Madrid, “because you cannot question what is happening.”

On the situation of the Covid in the Community of Madrid, Escudero has indicated that a pandemic is not only measured with the epidemiological situation, “which is important”, but also with the assistance response. “Madrid has that capacity”, has said.

Asked if the regional government will acquire Sputnik V, the counselor stressed that “wait so” and he explained that, from his department, they have spoken with all the pharmaceutical companies in charge of vaccination. “The mission of any health administration is to try by all means to get the largest number of vaccines in the shortest time possible, to immunize the largest number of the population,” he indicated.

Finally, Escudero has confirmed that, if the approval of the Russian vaccine occurs “and there is no framework agreement by the Government of Spain,” they will try to achieve it. “as other countries or regions have already done.”